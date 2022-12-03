The best cocktail recipes for your Christmas drinks party this year

The long months of lockdown in 2020 and 2021 created a cocktail boom which has by no means abated. No home is complete without a cocktail shaker and if you don’t have one now is the time to invest.

I recommend a Boston shaker which comes in two parts of more or less equal size — one metal and one glass. Most modern bartenders use an all-metal version but either will work. If you are new to cocktails it makes sense to buy a Boston shaker cocktail set which will include various strainers, spoons and measuring cups. You will also need a small sharp knife for cutting citrus peel and removing pith. A serrated edge is easier to work with but any good sharp paring knife will suffice

There are an endless number of glasses but don’t feel you have to go buy all the different shapes and sizes. Remember that everything looks good in a martini glass or a coupe glass. If you are on a budget your local charity shops are often an excellent place to hunt — I have picked up everything from martini glasses to Champagne coupes to green stemmed Alsace and hock glasses.

Negroni Sbagliato

We have to start with the Negroni Sbagliato which is the cocktail of the moment. ‘Sbagliato’ means ‘Wrong’ and it is true that this is not a proper Negroni but it is a tasty one. I had begun to notice the cocktail on menus recently, and then two of the leads of the HBO series House of the Dragon had a conversation on YouTube. Within a week there were around 25,000 TikTok videos sampling Emma seductively thrilling ‘Sbagliato, Negroni, With Prosecco in it!”

We offer two versions for your delectation. First up is the Spritz version which is recommended for Christmas Day when you need to pace yourself.

MacCurtain Street Wine Cellar Negroni Sbagliato

The Negroni Sbagliato from the Wine Cellar on at MacCurtain street, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork’s MacCurtain Street has long been promised a physical revamp - well it has already had a spiritual revamp given that it is now home to Cask, Glass Curtain and two wine bars — Nells and MacCurtain Street Wine Cellar.

Trudy and Seán in MacCurtain Street serve this lighter version.

Add 25ml Campari and 25ml Red Vermouth to a Champagne Flute followed by 100ml Prosecco, stir gently and top with orange peel if you wish.

Classic Sbagliato Negroni recipe by:Leslie Williams This version is more serious and packs a stronger punch. Servings 8 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Side Ingredients 30ml Campari

30ml Red

30ml Prosecco

Ice

Orange to garnish

Method In an old-fashioned glass (any heavy tumbler will suffice) add one very large ice-cube, 30ml Campari, 30ml Red Vermouth and top with 30ml Prosecco. Add a slice of orange if you wish.

Post Dinner Drinks

After you have had your dinner your palate is likely rather tired so it needs a little lift. The alternative is to double down and go with one of the two dessert cocktails below.

Poitín Sour

Poitín was arguably our national drink before it was Whiskey. Most good Poitín these days is not unlike new-make whiskey so it makes sense to substitute it for whiskey in some classic cocktails such as an Old Fashioned or the venerable Whiskey Sour

I credit Padraig Grealish with giving me my first Poitín Sour at a food festival in Galway so it is only fair that I recommend Micil Poitín made using his great grandfather’s recipe.

Poitín Sour recipe by:Leslie Williams Poitín was arguably our national drink before it was Whiskey. Most good Poitín these days is not unlike new-make whiskey so it makes sense to substitute it for whiskey in some classic cocktails such as an Old Fashioned or the venerable Whiskey Sour. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Side Ingredients 100ml Poitín

50ml Lemon juice (1 lemon approx)

50ml Sugar Syrup

1 Egg White

Dash of Beara or Angostura Bitters Method Shake all the ingredients over ice in a cocktail shaker, strain into an old-fashioned glass (or a coupe if you are feeling fancy). Add a dash of bitters and finally spritz some lemon zest onto each glass for extra scent.

Lemon Drop Martini

The Lemon Drop Cocktail is a heady mix of sweet and sour. The classic version is more usually made with Triple Sec, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup but I really liked the simplicity of this version from Cara Devine of the ‘Behind the Bar’ YouTube channel.

Note: Limoncello can be found in good off-licences and in larger supermarkets. O’Briens stock a decent one called Volare.

Lemon Drop Martini recipe by:Leslie Williams The Lemon Drop Cocktail is a heady mix of sweet and sour - the perfect cocktail to liven up the palate after lunch (or before!). Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Side Ingredients 1 Lemon

60ml Vodka

60ml Limoncello

30ml Triple Sec (e.g. Cointreau) Method Rub a cut slice of Lemon around the rim of a Martini Glass and roll the rim in caster sugar to coat the glass in fine sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with with ice and shake all the ingredients vigorously, strain into a coupe glass. Finally take a strip of lemon peel and twist it over the glass to spray extra lemon scent onto the cocktail. Note: Limoncello can be found in good off-licences and in larger supermarkets. O’Briens stock a decent one called Volare.

Dessert Cocktails

Dessert Cocktails are the latest trend and the king of them all is the Espresso Martini but why not try a white chocolate martini?

Coole Swan

White Chocolate Martini

Coole Swan is an excellent Irish-made Liqueur that deserves more attention. Made by the Brady family in Co. Meath using just three ingredients — Single Malt Irish Whiskey, Belgian White Chocolate and Fresh Irish Cream. This cocktail I invented myself and doubles down on the chocolate flavours.

White Chocolate Martini recipe by:Leslie Williams This is a cocktail I invented myself and doubles down on the chocolate flavours. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Total Time  5 mins Course  Side Ingredients 25ml Cream

50ml Coole Swan

25ml Crème de Cacao

25ml Vodka Method Shake all the ingredients over ice and pour into a Coupe Glass. Sprinkle with grated chocolate of your choice - white, milk or dark chocolate.