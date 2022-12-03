The best cocktail recipes for your Christmas drinks party this year

We have to start with the Negroni Sbagliato which is the cocktail of the moment. ‘Sbagliato’ means ‘Wrong’ and it is true that this is not a proper Negroni but it is a tasty one. I had begun to notice the cocktail on menus recently, and then two of the leads of the HBO serieshad a conversation on YouTube. Within a week there were around 25,000 TikTok videos sampling Emma seductively thrilling ‘Sbagliato, Negroni, With Prosecco in it!”
We offer two versions for your delectation. First up is the Spritz version which is recommended for Christmas Day when you need to pace yourself.
Cork’s MacCurtain Street has long been promised a physical revamp - well it has already had a spiritual revamp given that it is now home to Cask, Glass Curtain and two wine bars — Nells and MacCurtain Street Wine Cellar.
Trudy and Seán in MacCurtain Street serve this lighter version.
Add 25ml Campari and 25ml Red Vermouth to a Champagne Flute followed by 100ml Prosecco, stir gently and top with orange peel if you wish.
Classic Sbagliato Negroni
This version is more serious and packs a stronger punch.
Servings8
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
30ml Campari
30ml Red
30ml Prosecco
Ice
Orange to garnish
Method
- In an old-fashioned glass (any heavy tumbler will suffice) add one very large ice-cube, 30ml Campari, 30ml Red Vermouth and top with 30ml Prosecco. Add a slice of orange if you wish.
After you have had your dinner your palate is likely rather tired so it needs a little lift. The alternative is to double down and go with one of the two dessert cocktails below.
I credit Padraig Grealish with giving me my first Poitín Sour at a food festival in Galway so it is only fair that I recommend Micil Poitín made using his great grandfather’s recipe.
Poitín Sour
Poitín was arguably our national drink before it was Whiskey. Most good Poitín these days is not unlike new-make whiskey so it makes sense to substitute it for whiskey in some classic cocktails such as an Old Fashioned or the venerable Whiskey Sour.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
100ml Poitín
50ml Lemon juice (1 lemon approx)
50ml Sugar Syrup
1 Egg White
Dash of Beara or Angostura Bitters
Method
Shake all the ingredients over ice in a cocktail shaker, strain into an old-fashioned glass (or a coupe if you are feeling fancy).
Add a dash of bitters and finally spritz some lemon zest onto each glass for extra scent.
The Lemon Drop Cocktail is a heady mix of sweet and sour. The classic version is more usually made with Triple Sec, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup but I really liked the simplicity of this version from Cara Devine of the ‘Behind the Bar’ YouTube channel.
Lemon Drop Martini
The Lemon Drop Cocktail is a heady mix of sweet and sour - the perfect cocktail to liven up the palate after lunch (or before!).
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 Lemon
60ml Vodka
60ml Limoncello
30ml Triple Sec (e.g. Cointreau)
Method
Rub a cut slice of Lemon around the rim of a Martini Glass and roll the rim in caster sugar to coat the glass in fine sugar.
Fill a cocktail shaker with with ice and shake all the ingredients vigorously, strain into a coupe glass. Finally take a strip of lemon peel and twist it over the glass to spray extra lemon scent onto the cocktail.
Note: Limoncello can be found in good off-licences and in larger supermarkets. O’Briens stock a decent one called Volare.
Dessert Cocktails are the latest trend and the king of them all is the Espresso Martini but why not try a white chocolate martini?
White Chocolate Martini
This is a cocktail I invented myself and doubles down on the chocolate flavours.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
25ml Cream
50ml Coole Swan
25ml Crème de Cacao
25ml Vodka
Method
Shake all the ingredients over ice and pour into a Coupe Glass. Sprinkle with grated chocolate of your choice - white, milk or dark chocolate.