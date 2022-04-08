Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Will Smith resigned from the academy on April 1 and has issued statements apologizing to Chris Rock
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 20:17
Reuters

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Smith resigned from the academy on April 1 and has issued statements apologizing to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers. 

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard." After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

Read More

Maeve Higgins: Will Smith's slap was nothing compared to the big bang of comment it spawned

More in this section

France Presidential Election Poland and France trade barbs over Russia’s war on Ukraine
Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine
Biden Supreme Court Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’
Gov Gretchen Whitmer (Paul Sancya/AP)

Two acquitted and jury hung on two more in Whitmer kidnap plot

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices