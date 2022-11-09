Government gives go-ahead for first offshore wind auction

The Government has approved the terms and conditions for its first auction for offshore wind with expectations it will provide for up to 2.5GW — enough to power 2.5m Irish homes — of “clean electricity”.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan received approval from Cabinet to press ahead with plans under the offshore renewable electricity support scheme (Oress 1).

Energy and project developers will bid against one another to supply energy through long-term contracts, with the successful bidder known by June next year.

Oress 1 is expected to procure a capacity of approximately 2.5GW, a “significant amount” of electricity that will be produced.

Ireland’s total target for offshore wind is 7GW by 2030 and it is anticipated the first 2.5GW can be delivered by 2026 or 2027.

A Government spokesman said: “The aim is to enable sufficient, viable projects to progress through the system to help drive down the costs for consumers and to ensure Ireland’s energy independence.”

It’s understood there will also be scope to export the power produced as the country won’t “be able to use all of the electricity.”

“The plan is we export the excess and start using excess electricity to produce green hydrogen,” a Government spokesman said.

The offshore auction is the first in Ireland's history.

Coastal towns are also set to receive a cash injection as Oress 1 requires offshore wind projects to make financial contributions to the local community via professionally administered community benefit fund.

These funds are required to be in operation in advance of the project's construction phase.

Remote working

The Government also agreed to amend the Work Life Balance Bill to give employees the legal right to request remote working.

The change comes following backlash to Tanáiste Leo Varadkar’s 'Right to Request Remote Working Bill' which unions said was stacked in favour of the employer given that there were 13 specific grounds upon which an employer could refuse a request.

Under the new bill, the grounds for refusal will be replaced by an obligation on the employer to consider both their needs and the needs of employees when assessing a request.

Changes to the Work Life Balance Bill come following backlash to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's 'Right to Request Remote Working Bill' which unions said was stacked in favour of the employer. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mr Varadkar agreed with Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman that amending the Work Life Balance Bill is the most efficient and practical way to introduce the right to request remote work to all workers.

Employers and employees will now be making and considering requests for flexible or remote working under one piece of legislation and one code of practice to be developed by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions said that integrating the two pieces of legislation will deliver workers a statutory right to request remote working before the end of this year, months ahead of the expected schedule.

UK-Irish politics

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the British Irish Council meeting in Blackpool on Thursday.

It is understood that the two will discuss the ongoing situation in the North.

Mr Martin travels to Manchester and Blackpool on Thursday for two days of political meetings as well as a community event to honour the Irish diaspora in the North of England.