Wind provided close to half of Ireland's energy needs in October

Wind energy provided 47% of Ireland’s electricity in October 2022, making it the country’s chief source of power last month.

It was the strongest-ever October performance for wind energy and helped bring the average wholesale electricity price to its lowest level since August 2021.

The report from Wind Energy Ireland shows the renewable source has supplied 33% of Ireland’s electricity demand this year to the end of October.

The wind helped drive down the average wholesale electricity price in the month of October as it dropped to €136.27 per megawatt hour from €283.25 in September. This is the lowest average monthly price in more than a year.

Wind Energy Ireland said that on the days with the most wind power on the system, the average price fell even further to €67.68.

The large fall in wholesale electricity prices was due to the combined effect of large volumes of wind energy on the system reducing the need for gas and a steep drop in European gas prices as unreasonably mild weather across the continent caused a fall in demand.

The increase in wind energy comes as households and businesses face soaring energy costs due to the price of gas, which continues to form a key element of Ireland's power generation.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said Ireland’s wind farms continue to help protect families and businesses from the worst effects of a crisis caused by our reliance on the fossil fuels.

“Our members provided a third of the country’s electricity in the first 10 months of the year. That is Irish generators producing power without burning imported fossil fuels, which means we can cut our carbon emissions at the same time as we cut our fuel imports.

“Ireland needs a clean, secure, supply of electricity and as we connect new wind farms every year it will increasingly be wind energy which will provide it.”