Sipo says it will not investigate Varadkar over GP contract debacle

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) has said it will not be investigating Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a proposed GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to a rival union.
Following a public backlash, Mr Varadkar admitted it had been "inappropriate" for him to leak the pay deal between Government and the IMO to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then heading up the National Association of General Practitioners.
Earlier this year, the DPP said criminal charges would not be brought over the matter.
Today, Mr Varadkar said the decision announced by Sipo was "always the outcome I expected".
"Today, I was informed by the Standards in Public Office Commission that it would not be investigating me for any alleged breach of the Standards in Public Office or Ethics Acts. I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards," he said in a statement.