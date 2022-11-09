Sipo says it will not investigate Varadkar over GP contract debacle

The Tánaiste said this was 'always' the outcome he expected 
Sipo says it will not investigate Varadkar over GP contract debacle

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar: 'I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards.' Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 17:54
Eimer McAuley

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) has said it will not be investigating Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a proposed GP contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation, to a rival union.

Following a public backlash, Mr Varadkar admitted it had been "inappropriate" for him to leak the pay deal between Government and the IMO to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then heading up the National Association of General Practitioners.

Earlier this year, the DPP said criminal charges would not be brought over the matter. 

Today, Mr Varadkar said the decision announced by Sipo was "always the outcome I expected".

"Today, I was informed by the Standards in Public Office Commission that it would not be investigating me for any alleged breach of the Standards in Public Office or Ethics Acts. I have been now cleared of criminal wrongdoing and any breach of ethics or standards," he said in a statement. 

Read More

Varadkar 'not unduly concerned' about tech layoffs

More in this section

Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency
Marc MacSharry clashes with Leas Ceann Comhairle over speaking time Marc MacSharry clashes with Leas Ceann Comhairle over speaking time
Stormont Stormont election deadline set to be extended and MLA pay cut
Person: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: SIPOOrganisation: Irish Medical Organisation
Stormont executive

British government to extend Stormont election deadline and cut MLA pay

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s