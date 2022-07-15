Ireland's record temperature of 33.3C could be broken, says Met Éireann

Met Éireann believes Ireland could see a new record-high temperature next week — and with at least one rare tropical night thrown in.

The highest recorded temperature for Ireland was 33.3C at Kilkenny Castle in June 1887, but that record is under threat with an advisory that temperatures of 32C and possibly above are likely on Monday, and potentially on Tuesday, before cooler air sweeps back over the country.

Met Éireann have issued a High Temperature Advisory for Ireland



Ireland will experience a hot spell on Sunday and into early next week. Day time temperatures will widely reach the high 20's, may exceed 30°C in some locations



Meteorologist Paul Downes of Met Éireann said of the existing record: "We definitely will be getting close to it on Monday.

Meteorologist Paul Downes of Met Éireann said of the existing record: "We definitely will be getting close to it on Monday.

When you get close to that sort of temperature, there is scope for it [a new record]."

Mr Downes said the summer over Europe had been marked by "heatwave after heatwave", although the various factors which dictate our weather — such as being surrounded by water — have tended to moderate excessive heat here.

It is likely to lead to uncomfortable nights, with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s — "oppressive", in the words of Mr Downes, and marking a very rare tropical night.

The weather may be welcomed by some, but it comes with warnings — not just about the impact of climate change on weather patterns globally, but also the risk of overheating and dehydrating.

We have more deaths from warm temperature events like this than winter storms that we focus so much attention on," said Mr Downes.

As the low-pressure weather system pushes hot air towards Ireland from Portugal, temperatures will rise, possibly past the 32.3C recorded in Elphin in Roscommon in 2006 — the previous July record — and possibly to an all-time high.