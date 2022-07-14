Five fans to keep you cool as Ireland braces for the heatwave

With Met Éireann predicting highs of 30C early next week, it looks like our summer spell of warm weather is only set to get hotter.

So, whether you're heading to the beach this weekend, or trying to hide away from the heat indoors, we've rounded up some of the best deals on fans and air coolers to help keep you cool and calm.

The cheap as chips one

The Benross 124Cm Oscillating Pedestal/Standing Fan which is currently reduced at Wayfair

If you're counting your pennies, take a look at the Benross 124Cm Oscillating Pedestal/Standing Fan which is currently reduced at Wayfair (was €37.99, now €25.15). This plug-in fan comes with three speeds and the fans stand can be adjusted in height. The fan itself can run fixed or oscillate, to make sure the cooling effect is spread evenly around. Visit wayfair.ie.

The floor fan

Lidl €44.99 floor fan

Lidl's middle aisles have been sorting us out for the ages. Pop into stores on Monday for their €44.99 floor fan. It comes with with three speed settings and a three-year warranty. The cheaper mini tower fan (€11.99) could be a handy desk companion. In stores Monday.

The one for the beach

Mist spray fan from Tiger €6

This €6 mist spray fan from Tiger is perfect for your tote bag. Just don't forget the 2 x AA batteries. See flyingtiger.com

The luxury one

Save €50 on the DYSON Purifier Cool Auto React at Currys

Curry's Black Tag summer sale is now on with lots of fans and air coolers in the mix. If you're splashing out, the retailer is offering €50 off the DYSON Purifier Cool Auto React (now €549, was €599). This air purifier automatically senses and captures 99.95% of pollution (dust, smoke, gases and odours) while the Air Multiplier technology circulates purified, humidified air throughout your entire room. We love the sound of the night mode which keeps monitoring, purifying and humidifying while you snooze, but on the quietest settings and with the display dimmed so you won't wake up with a headache. See currys.ie.

The one for the office

GoodHome White Desk fan from B&Q

Sweltering at the office? Grab this €20 desk fan from B&Q to help you stay cool. Available to click and collect and for home delivery. See diy.ie.