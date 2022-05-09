UCD offers support service for victims of inappropriate behaviour

The UCD Dignity and Respect service will provide non-judgmental support to help college staff or students reporting bullying or harassment to consider the right option for them. File photo

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 12:56
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A new support service for those disclosing bullying, harassment, or sexual misconduct, or who have an allegation of inappropriate behaviour made against them, has been launched at University College Dublin (UCD).

In September 2020, Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin went public about workplace stalking and harassment she faced while lecturing at UCD. In late 2019, Professor Hans-Benjamin Braun was charged with harassment under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The first of its kind in the higher education sector, the UCD Dignity and Respect service will provide non-judgmental support to help college staff or students reporting bullying or harassment to consider the right option for them. The service will also be available to those against whom allegations of inappropriate behaviour are made. 

To avoid a conflict of interest, different advisers will support the different people involved. The service is staffed by a team of advisers trained to respond to and advise on all reports relating to dignity and respect, according to the Department of Further and Higher Education.

Those who decide to make a formal complaint will be assisted through the process by the service. This may include accompanying individuals to investigation meetings and the provision of aftercare support following any informal or formal interventions.

The opening of the centre is a “huge step forward”, according to Simon Harris, the Minister of Further and Higher Education. "We all have a responsibility to foster a campus culture that is clear in the condemnation of unwanted and unacceptable behaviours. These act as barriers to their safety and their active participation in college life and this cannot continue.”

