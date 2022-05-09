UCD offers support service for victims of inappropriate behaviour

A new support service for those disclosing bullying, harassment, or sexual misconduct, or who have an allegation of inappropriate behaviour made against them, has been launched at University College Dublin (UCD).

In September 2020, Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin went public about workplace stalking and harassment she faced while lecturing at UCD. In late 2019, Professor Hans-Benjamin Braun was charged with harassment under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.