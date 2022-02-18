How did Storm Eunice get its name?

Eunice is the fifth named storm of the season.

The latest storm, officially named on February 14, followed Storm Dudley in quick succession.

The season began with Storm Arwen, which was named last November.

The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and KNMI (the met office in the Netherlands) collaborate in forecasting and naming storms.

Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have been naming storms since 2015, with the partnership created to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather.

The two national weather services were joined by KMNI of the Netherlands in 2019.

Storms are named to increase public awareness when they have the potential to cause an ornage or red warning.

"By giving a weather event a reference point and a character, people find it easier to be aware of them," explains Evelyn Cusack.

"So, rather than saying, for example, winds will reach 130km/h we can say that Storm Stephen will move in over Ireland giving us very severe and damaging gusts.

"This gets the message across better than just giving the actual numbers."

So far this storm season, we've seen storms Arwen, Barra, Corrie and Dudley which was earlier this week. The next storm due will be Franklin followed by Gladys.

Storm Eunice has had a major impact on the country with more than 70,000 homes and businesses without power. Fallen trees and high winds have caused treacherous driving conditions, with motorists being urged to drive cautiously.

The full list of storm names for 2021/22 are: Arwen, Barra, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Kim, Logan, Méabh, Nasim, Olwen, Pól, Ruby, Seán, Tineke, Vergil, Willemien.

- additional reporting from PA