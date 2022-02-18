Advice for motorists as Storm Eunice crosses Ireland

Motorists are being advised to be careful on the roads as Storm Eunice tracks across Ireland.

An earlier status red wind warning in parts of Munster has given way to an orange warning, while a red wind warning for Waterford remains in place until 11am.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of 130km/h in parts and fallen trees are being reported in many parts of the country.

Fallen trees have also had an impact on overhead lines leaving thousands without power.

ESB Networks has called on the public to never touch or approach fallen overhead lines as they are live and extremely dangerous.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging people to exercise caution while on the road today and over the next few days.

Drivers are being advised that even after the storm passes, the roads will still be treacherous.

A status orange warning is in place until 11am for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway while a status yellow wind and rain warning is in place nationwide until 8pm.

A status yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country is in place until 10am on Saturday.

The following advice has been issued to motorists:

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are also being urged to be cautious if they are on the roads today and across the weekend. They have been advised to: