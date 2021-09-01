Brewin' up a storm: Finbarr, Méabh, Pól and Seán among flood of names chosen 

Finbarr, Méabh, Pól and Seán are the names that will be representing Ireland, as the storm names for the upcoming season have been revealed.

Met Éireann, along with its weather service counterparts in the UK and the Netherlands, has announced the full list of names for 2021-22, which runs from September 2021 to the end of August 2022.

Storm Barra, representing Finbarr, will be the first of the Irish names to feature on the list.

The first storm of the year will be called Arwen, a name thought to be of Welsh origin and popularised by JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings.

Met Éireann and the UK Met Office have been naming storms since 2014, with the partnership created to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather.

The two national weather services were joined by KMNI of the Netherlands in 2019.

Names suggested by members of the public

Each year, the three weather services contribute names reflective of their nation and culture, mainly suggested by members of the public.

A storm is named when orange or red level winds are forecast to impact over a wide land area.

“Last winter was relatively quiet, with only one storm named by Met Éireann, Storm Aiden at Halloween,” said Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack.

“We are now preparing for the autumn and winter months ahead with a new list of storm names for 2021-22 and for whatever weather may come to our shores.

“Once again, Met Éireann will continue to work with our national weather service colleagues in the UK and Netherlands, by continuing to provide a clear and consistent message to the public and encouraging people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their properties at times of severe weather.”

Diarmuid was another Irish name that was up for inclusion, with the D storm name being put to a public vote against Duncan, Dudley and Dafydd.

Dudley won out in the end with Met Éireann saying it is “perhaps reflective of the magic of Harry Potter”.

Other names on the list – which does not use names beginning with Q, U, X, Y or Z – include Corrie, Eunice, Franklin, Gladys, Herman, Imani, Jack, Nasim, Olwen, Tineke, Vergil and Willemien.