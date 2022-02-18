Storm Eunice hits Ireland with 'significant threat to life' warnings in place 

Fresh weather warnings have been issued on Friday morning as Storm Eunice tracks over Ireland with Met Éireann warning of a "significant threat to life" in some areas.

Status red, orange and yellow warnings are in place across the country with the storm closing schools in some counties.

A red wind warning is in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare until 8am and in Waterford until 11am.

"Damaging" southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with gusts in excess of 130km/h.

"Red warnings mean weather conditions will be extremely dangerous with a significant threat to life – we’re urging people in these areas not to make unnecessary journeys and follow advice from local authorities and emergency services," said Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy.

An orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway until 11am, with winds hitting mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts up to 130km/h.

Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon are currently under a status orange snow warning.

In place until 3pm, the storm is due to bring "heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions".

Mr Murphy warned: "We can expect to see fallen trees, damage to power lines and buildings, with hazardous driving conditions and delays and cancellations to transport."

Storm Eunice has led to schools being closed in nine counties - in Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Clare where there is a red warning as well as Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon.

Red warnings mean weather conditions will be extremely dangerous with a significant threat to life," said Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fresh status yellow warnings were issued on Friday morning for the entire country.

A snow and ice warning is in place until 10am on Saturday with falls of sleet and snow due leading to "accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions".

A wind and rain warning is now in place until 6pm on Friday, with Met Éireann saying heavy rain will be coupled with winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of up to 110km/h.

"Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding," Met Éireann has said.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged anyone who has to drive over the next few days to exercise caution while using the roads. Anyone in a county with a red warning is being asked to avoid travel.

The RSA is asking all road users to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed. When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads.

The following advice is being given to motorists:

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.