1,754 Covid-19 cases reported and 11 further deaths

A further 1,754 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening by the Department of Health along with 11 additional deaths.

The number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 93,532 confirmed cases as well as 2,248 total deaths.

Hospitalisations have continued to rise across the country, with 46 additional hospitalisations recorded in the last 24 hours.

The chief medical officer has warned that the health service will be unable to cope with the level of cases.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital – we are now admitting between 50–70 people a day to our hospital system.

“Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.”

In total, 504 patients are currently in hospital with the virus - 47 of whom are in intensive care units.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 321.3 per 100,000 population.

Of the 1,620 cases notified today, the largest portion is located in Dublin with 523 cases in the capital.

This is followed by 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, and 94 in Kerry.

The remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's results, 846 are men, while 900 are women.

It has been recorded that 64% of today's confirmed cases are under the age of 45, and the median age is 35-years-old.

3,000 cases per day

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said Ireland could see 3,000 Covid-19 cases per day as the testing system catches up with reported cases.

Paul Reid, CEO HSE; Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE; Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE; and Niamh O’Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing, HSE today in Dr Steeven's Hospital, at the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, the HSE Chief said the health service is on "high alert" as Covid-19 cases rise and contact tracing and Ireland's testing system tackle the growing coronavirus infection in the community.

Mr Reid said people need to reduce contacts and stay at home to protect themselves in the coming days and weeks.

Pre-school reopening delayed

Meanwhile, the reopening of pre-school services will now be delayed until January 11, in line with schools, in a bid to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has announced this Friday the resumption of the ECCE scheme will be postponed to allow more time for families to reduce their contacts.

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has announced this Friday the resumption of the ECCE scheme will be postponed to allow more time for families to reduce their contacts. Picture:J Barker Photography

However, the Minister is asking creches operating as private businesses to reopen as planned from January 4 to provide childcare, particularly to priority groups.

According to the Department of Children, more than 100,000 children are currently enrolled on ECCE schemes which are delivered at 4,000 services nationwide.

Italy - Highest death toll in Europe

A woman walks in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral during a snowfall, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Italy has recorded another 462 coronavirus deaths, taking its pandemic death toll to 74,621, the highest in Europe.

The country’s daily death toll remains stubbornly high more than two months into restrictive measures and in the second week of a modified lockdown.

The number of new positives dipped by 5% from a day earlier, to 22,211, while 15% fewer tests were administered, according to Health Ministry statistics.

Italy is launching its vaccine campaign and is first targeting residents of care homes and medical personnel.