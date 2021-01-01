First baby of 2021 arrives four seconds after midnight in Dublin

Dublin's National Maternity Hospital was the first to welcome a new baby in 2021 at four seconds past midnight.

Brody McWilliams Brown, weighing in at 7lbs 10oz, was born to mum Jennifer McWilliams, and both are doing well.

“Brody surprised us by coming early, it is a fantastic start to the New Year," said Jennifer.

"We cannot believe that he is the first baby born in Ireland in 2021."

Jennifer was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 22 and she made the NMH aware prior to her arrival.

The hospital said all protocols were followed by staff to ensure the safe care of Jennifer and baby Brody.

She added: "I would like to thank all the staff at the National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best care of both Brody and I despite me having Covid-19.”

Master of the National Maternity Hospital, Professor Shane Higgins said it was "ironic" that the first baby born in 2021 was to a Covid positive mother.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jennifer on the birth of her first baby, Brody," Professor Higgins said.

"We would also like to thank her for alerting us to her positive result prior to coming to the hospital and working with our staff in ensuring a safe outcome for all.

"I would once again like to thank all our staff for their professionalism, dedication and empathy throughout the pandemic."

Professor Higgins concluded: "We wish all our patients and family a healthy and Happy New Year.”