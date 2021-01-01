OB-Gyn institute says pregnant women can get vaccine

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has said pregnant women can get the Covid-19 vaccine if they so choose.

Under the Government’s current priority groupings for vaccination, pregnant women are in the last group, along with children under-16.

However, there are many pregnant women among the high-priority groups including frontline healthcare workers.

In a statement, the Institute said: “Pregnant healthcare workers are numerous in our workforce and their specific needs should be considered equally alongside their non-pregnant colleagues.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has released a statement regarding pregnancy and breastfeeding, and vaccination against COVID-19. You can read this statement here: https://t.co/BS1eqRAihW @climurphy @HSEImm @HSELive @profmaryhorgan — Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (@RCPI_news) December 31, 2020

“Assessment of risk by the individual needs acknowledgment, and the pregnant woman should be able to choose vaccination if she falls into a priority group.”

The Institute’s stance is that each woman should discuss the vaccine issue with whoever is her main carer in pregnancy, and take into account three main factors.

These are:

available data on vaccine safety;

risks to pregnant women from Covid-19;

and a woman’s individual risk.

Women have also asked if the vaccine is safe when breastfeeding.

Having assessed the available evidence, the Institute concludes: “While there is no data on breastfeeding, there is no known biological mechanism to cause harm.”

However, and in line with the British Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the Irish doctors note some diseases typically carry a high risk and women with these conditions must discuss taking the vaccine with a doctor in detail.

These include pregnant women who have received an organ transplant, or have sickle cell disease. A full list is on the British website.

The Joint Committee said: “There is no known risk associated with giving non-live vaccines during pregnancy. These vaccines cannot replicate, so they cannot cause infection in either the woman or the unborn child.”

Delighted to have the opportunity to keep my patients, myself and my baby safe from COVID.



Looking forward to everyone getting this shot.



2021 will be great. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/QNukEW0IIx — Laura Durcan (@Rheum2improve) December 29, 2020

When pregnant Irish rheumotologist Laura Durcan posted her vaccination photograph on Twitter, it was mostly received positively but some queried her actions due to the lack of information available earlier this week.