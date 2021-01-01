Italy’s coronavirus death toll now highest in Europe

A woman walks in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 17:22
Associated Press Reporter

Italy has recorded another 462 coronavirus deaths, taking its pandemic death toll to 74,621, the highest in Europe.

The country’s daily death toll remains stubbornly high more than two months into restrictive measures and in the second week of a modified lockdown.

(PA Graphics)

The number of new positives dipped by 5% from a day earlier, to 22,211, while 15% fewer tests were administered, according to Health Ministry statistics.

Italy is launching its vaccine campaign and is first targeting residents of care homes and medical personnel.

