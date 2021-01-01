Resumption of pre-school programme postponed until January 11

The reopening of pre-school services will now be delayed until January 11, in line with schools, in a bid to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has announced this Friday the resumption of the ECCE scheme will be postponed to allow more time for families to reduce their contacts.

However, the Minister is asking creches operating as private businesses to reopen as planned from January 4 to provide childcare, particularly to priority groups.

According to the Department of Children, more than 100,000 children are currently enrolled on ECCE schemes which are delivered at 4,000 services nationwide.

Under the restrictions announced this week, early learning and childcare services along with schools will continue to operate in Level 5 as they are deemed essential.

However, while schools were directed to delay reopening, childcare and early education services were not and were due to reopen on January 4 as planned.

Yesterday, Mr. O’Gorman met with the Early Learning and Childcare Covid-19 Advisory Group to discuss this matter.

Representatives shared their concerns about the full resumption of early learning and childcare from early January.

The Minister then agreed with his Cabinet colleagues that the pre-school programme can resume at the later date.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth will provide funding to providers for the pre-school programme for the week of January 4 to 8.