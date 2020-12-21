Survey reveals impact of Covid-19 on college students 

The number of NUI Galway students who have worrying levels of depression is higher than ever before, according to the results of a survey of almost 4,000 students.

In 2017, 16% of first-year students reported having a severe or very severe level of depression.

However, by May of this year, 26% said they were depressed, and by last month, 33% of first-years were severely depressed.

Second-year undergraduate students were most likely to report high levels of depression and anxiety, at 39% and 37% respectively.

Third-year and above undergraduates had the highest rate of severe or very severe stress at 32%. Just over half of final-year students said they were unsure if they would get a graduate job offer.

The percentage of students in the severe or very severe depression category was double the rate of other recent surveys.

Some 57% of students said they often or always found it hard to wind down, half found it difficult to relax and felt they had nothing to look forward to.

The findings were made using a DASS questionnaire, which comprises 21 questions to provide a screening assessment of depression, anxiety, and stress. These questions were included as part of a wider Covid-19 impact study, which was sent to all students.

A similar survey was conducted in May of this year, and the findings overall found that students were struggling more in November.

Overall, students had lost their sense of belonging to the university when compared to their cohorts in previous years.

Just 26% of all students said they saw themselves as members of the campus community in November 2020, compared to 43% students in second and third year who took part in surveys from 2017-2019.

And 43% of students said they saw themselves as members of the college, compared to 69% in years previous.

Only 37% had a sense of belonging to the college in November, compared to 58% before the pandemic.

"This year has been so tough on all of us, but for students who are living in isolation, connecting to friends and family only on screen, this is a particularly challenging time," said Professor Michelle Millar, dean of students at NUI Galway.

We know our community wants more opportunities to learn and socialise in person and we hope that the public health guidelines afford more opportunities for that in the second semester.

"Our students have shown great resilience and innovation, as well as commitment to following public health guidelines. For those who are struggling, supports are in place and we are determined to act quickly and comprehensively on the findings of this survey."

A specially-convened team of psychologists and support staff developed the survey, in order to understand the impact of public health guidelines on students.

Some 3,977 students completed the survey and, of these, 3,179 were undergraduates, 558 were postgraduate taught students and 161 were postgraduate research students – 70% of the respondents were female.

NUI Galway said they were working on a rapid response action plan to further address the mental health needs of their students, and they will implement this fully from the beginning of semester two on February 8.

A representative group of 100 students is also being convened to suggest improvements, and the full report and action plan will be published in the new year.

NUI Galway students and staff can avail of a free, confidential 24/7 text response service. Text NUIG to 50808 to receive a reply within five minutes from a trained volunteer who can listen and signpost services.

The service is for anyone experiencing a crisis of any kind – it can relate to relationships, loneliness, job loss, money, assault, high anxiety or low mood.

Students who wish to avail of NUI Galway's counselling service should email counselling@nuigalway.ie.

Samaritans can be connected on 116 123.