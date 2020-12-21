'I’ll be alone on Christmas' says disheartened Cork nurse living in London

A Cork nurse working in London has said she is likely to spend Christmas on her own this year.

Niamh O’Neill, who is originally from Mallow, Co Cork, had been hoping to see her family this Christmas, but a new strain of coronavirus, as well as travel bans from the UK, are likely to have dashed those hopes.

A travel ban on flights and ferries coming for the UK came into place at midnight and is to last for 48hours. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said today that it is likely to be extended.

The ban was in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing on Saturday that a new variant coronavirus discovered in England was up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

Mr Johnson put London and parts of the South East and East of England into a two-week Christmas lockdown.

It means Ms O’Neill, who works on a Covid ward in south east London, is facing the prospect of Christmas on her own.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, she explained: “My plan had been to fly home on Christmas Eve, as I have done every year since I’ve been in London for the past three years,” she said.

“But, obviously, everything this week has kind of put that aside, unfortunately.

Ms O’Neill said that as a nurse, she “understand the reasoning” behind the restrictions.

“Obviously, a rise in infection we have to try and keep numbers down but at the same time it just seems so sudden and I think people had got their hopes up.

“And those who had been adhering to the rules and regulations, it’s quite disheartening, especially for those of us who haven’t seen their families in a long time as well.”

‘On my own’

Ms O’Neill said that her family had gifts waiting for her under the tree.

“I’m here on my own as well, in London, so it kind of puts all of my intentions aside to be honest, because I’ll be alone on Christmas.

“I don’t really have a whole lot of options really only to work or stay on my own.” Ms O’Neill said she is thinking of picking up extra shifts over Christmas, to try and pay for flights home next year.

She said that even though she is disheartened that she can’t get home, “I know the safety of my family and friends are a priority back in Ireland and I wouldn’t take any risks in any way if I had a doubt about this new strain of the virus.

“I’m just happy this Christmas that my family are safe in Ireland and, look, if that’s the price I have to pay - that I don’t get to spend this Christmas with them - then it’s a price I’m willing to take.”

Simon Coveney said today that Irish residents currently in the UK would be repatriated as soon as possible with the Department of Transport in communication with the airlines about a number of flights.

Anyone arriving on those flights would be expected to quarantine for 14 days. They would be obliged to fill out the locator form, and it was illegal to fill out the form inaccurately.