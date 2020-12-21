Landmarks across Ireland to light up for Samaritans' Longest Night event 

Landmarks across Ireland will be lighting up tonight for Samaritans’ Longest Night event, with Blackrock Castle and Cork City Hall among those to be illuminated.

December 21 is the longest night of year, with the sun due to set on the Winter Solstice at 4.08pm. The Samaritans are using the date to remind their callers and anyone in need that they will be there for them during their darkest hours, especially on the longest night and over Christmas.

The Rock of Cashel, St John's Gate, Dublin Airport Control Tower, the Convention Centre, universities and colleges, and several city and county council offices are among the many landmarks and buildings that will be illuminated in green tonight in support.

In Waterford, buildings to be lit include Devonshire Bridge in Dungarvan, 35 The Mall, City Library, Theatre Royal, Christ Church Cathedral, and WIT.

In Tralee, Áras an Chontae, Tralee Municipal Area Office, and Tralee Municipal District Operations Office will be illuminated, while Clare County Council offices will also be illuminated.

Regional director for Samaritans Ireland Rory Fitzgerald said: “Every Christmas our volunteers in branches across Ireland would mark this date with candlelight walks and carol-singing in town centres, which we, unfortunately, cannot do this year.

“Instead, more than 50 buildings will light up in green to get the message out that we’re there for anyone who needs us tonight and every night of the year, especially throughout Christmas.

“We are urging anyone else who can join us to illuminate their building in green, or light a candle at home, to show others we’re always there.”

Images will be shared on Samaritans Ireland’s Twitter and Facebook pages with the hashtags #LongestNight and #AlwaysThere.