Green TDs have 'almighty row' over Ceta Bill

Eamon Ryan did not attend the Green Party parliamentary party meeting on Monday after the Ceta controversy.

It's understood Mr Ryan had a sub-committee meeting and a further meeting with the other two Government leaders during the time his own TDs "had an almighty row" over the Bill, according to some of those who were present.

The free-trade agreement between Canada and the European Union was due to be ratified in the Dáil after a 55-minute debate on Tuesday.

The vote will now not go ahead until January after some Green TDs said they would not vote for it.

If ratified, Ceta would allow corporations to sue the Irish State through an 'Investor Court System’ over regulatory decisions that negatively impact their profits, which could have negative consequences for climate legislation.

The Green Party held a parliamentary party meeting on Thursday where the Ceta issue was "briefly" discussed according to sources.

When it appeared on the Dáil schedule on Friday, it's understood TD Neasa Hourigan contacted other TDs and leadership to ask how the Bill had been scheduled. It's understood Ms Hourigan did not receive a response, and then contacted the party on Saturday morning informing them she would not be voting for the Bill, after which she was contacted by party whip Marc Ó Cathasaigh.

We were relieved to hear that the #CETA vote has been postponed, and wrote to the government yesterday urging them to do so.



We look forward to scrutiny, consultation & informed debate on this incredibly important issue.



Read our full letter below: pic.twitter.com/7WlIpoNpTB — Environmental Pillar (@Env_Pillar) December 15, 2020

It's understood some Green Ministers at this point contacted Government asking for a delay to the vote.

The issue came to a head on Monday when it was revealed that Green Ministers raised no objections to the Ceta bill vote in November when it was discussed at Cabinet.

After a fraught day and a "robust" meeting between Eamon Ryan, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, the vote was postponed until January. In that time, Mr Ryan will be expected to ensure all his TDs vote for the Bill. Sources say there was a palpable frustration at the failure of Eamon Ryan to get his TDs on side.

At the same time, the Green Party held a "vicious" parliamentary party meeting via Zoom.

Some of those present told the Irish Examiner that the meeting between TDs and Senators became fraught, in which TDs who had issues with the Bill were labelled "delusional" by colleagues and those in favour of the Bill argued that whether Ceta came under the "trade deals" Programme for Government was "a matter of opinion."

The Green Party's position on Ceta specifically has not changed or been superseded since it was agreed at the party convention by a motion that the party "will work for the rejection of Ceta in Ireland and the European Parliament" in 2016.

It was noted by Green Senator Pauline O'Reilly that the Ceta agreement was raised a meeting of the parliamentary party as far back as November 13, however, some TDs argued it was not mentioned there would be a vote on the issue in December.

It's understood a number of councillors have made it clear to TDs that if the party ratifies the treaty, they will leave the party.