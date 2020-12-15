Green Party differences on trade deal are 'healthy' says Eamon Ryan

Eamon Ryan has defended the controversial trade agreement between Canda and the EU but said that differences in his party are healthy.

A vote on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) has been put off until January after a number of Green Party members voiced deep concern over aspects of the deal.

The international agreement was due to be ratified in the Dáil after a 55-minute debate on Tuesday, however, it will now not go ahead until after Christmas.

Mr Ryan said he will take the next month to convince his members to back the deal.

But he added: "There's a tradition within the Green Party, that you do air differences you don't shy away from policy discussions and differences. I think that's a healthy approach."

Mr said he would explain the "very technical reasons" why he believes the deal should now be passed to members.

While Mr Ryan said changes had been made to Ceta in the last three years which addressed many of the concerns that had been originally been flagged, he conceded that it is "not perfect".

"People will argue the other side, saying there's still concerns and we will listen to those.

He said in a world which is dividing the threat of "protectionism and nationalism and a breakdown of international co-operation" risks "the development of an environmental approach, a social justice approach".

He said he said he would be supporting Ceta on the basis of protections that have been introduced in the last three years.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the party executive committee on Saturday again with Green Party members of Cabinet when it was decided to defer the vote.

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan said he hopes life will return to normal by the summer but he said this would depend on the uptake and rollout of the vaccine.

He confirmed that residents of long-term residential care homes and frontline health staff will be the first to get the vaccine from next month.

He said there is no timeline for the complete rollout of the vaccine to those who are not deemed at risk adding that it will depend on a number of factors including the availability of the vaccines and how fast it can be produced and distributed.

"The entire resources of the health system will be provided towards this, it's obviously critical to try and get us out of the current arrangements."

It comes as the Government is due to sign off on the vaccination programme at Cabinet this morning.

Mr Ryan, who spoke to both Newstalk and RTE this morning. said concerns around the vaccine must be listened to and then addressed in "a reasonable rational manner".

But he added that "our safety is collectively enhanced" the more people take the vaccine.

Confirming that he will take the vaccine, he said: "It is a protection where the actions I take help protect those I love as well, so I see it as a social act in that way".