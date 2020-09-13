Gardaí to ramp up Covid-19 patrols to tackle rising cases

In an effort to combat rising Covid-19 cases in Dublin, Gardaí are to mount high visibility patrols the capital to ensure the public health guidelines are being followed.

The new measures will see more patrols by Gardaí in squad cars, on bikes, and on foot, carried out in areas throughout the county.

They will be particularly targetting social distancing and larger public gatherings.

Garda Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey today said: "There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines to date. We want to thank the public for this.

However, as the Acting CMO has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations.

"It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice.

"We know the considerable sacrifices people have made during the last six months, but individually and collectively we must continue to do all we can to protect our families, friends and neighbours.

Read More Rise in number of patients undertaking elective surgery testing positive for Covid-19

Dublin has seen a marked increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days.

Almost half of the new cases confirmed by public health officials yesterday evening were located in the capital.

Last night, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn said Dublin is at "a critical moment" as regards the spread of the virus.

"Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people," he said.

Also yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated that his government "would not be afraid" to introduce restrictions in Dublin, if cases numbers continue to rise there.

“The most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus," he said.

"We won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward."