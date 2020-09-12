Government 'won't be afraid' to introduce Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin if necessary - Taoiseach

The government will have “no hesitation” in implementing restrictions for Dublin if cases continue to rise.

Micheál Martin said that the government had learned from their actions in Kildare, Offaly and Laois, will be weighing up the advice of NPHET ahead of publishing a Covid plan on Tuesday.

“The most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus.

"We won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward.

We did that in Kildare, Offaly and Laois. I know that some counties have low number of cases, and I understand that argument, that there are differences and so the same restrictions shouldn’t apply.

Mr Martin said the Government’s medium-term Covid plan will have the flexibility to assess the situation from county to county.

“The very highest level of restrictions is to implement measures on a national basis.”

The Taoiseach said that we all had to stick to the guidelines, but the government understands the need to be cognisant of the mental health impact of measures too.

“We know from the research that the situation with the virus has had a terrible impact on physical and mental health, and we need to focus on that.

“So we’re considering people’s lifestyles, and we’re looking at that in terms of sport and culture, we have to make exceptions and tailored plans for those sectors in this country,” he told An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.