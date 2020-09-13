'This is a critical moment': Dr Ronan Glynn warns as almost half of new Covid-19 cases in Dublin

Almost half of Ireland’s new coronavirus cases were in Dublin, the authorities said on Saturday.

The Government would have no hesitation in implementing special restrictions in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned.

The Cabinet is due to consider advice from public health experts at NPHET on Tuesday following a series of warnings from the acting Chief Medical Officer about the deteriorating situation in the capital.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin city and county.

“For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community.”

Two further people have died with Covid-19. An additional 159 infections were confirmed, the Department of Health said on Saturday evening.

No more than six people are allowed to visit a house from no more than three households at present.

This could be reduced in Dublin to six from two households.

Dr Glynn said: “Individual choices can make all the difference – reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.”

Mr Martin said ministers had learned from their actions during earlier clampdowns in Kildare, Offaly and Laois and would do what was necessary.

He told An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra on RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta: “The most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus.

“We won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward.”

Over the last two weeks, there have been 1,055 cases of Covid-19 in Dublin, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 78 per 100,000 people and a reproductive number of 1.4.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has issued another warning about infection rates in Dublin.

He said the virus was growing by 4% due to spread associated with households.

He said: “This provides a window of opportunity for us to bring the current trajectory of disease under control.

“To do so we need to act now to break the chains of transmission.”

The Taoiseach said everyone had to stick to the guidelines, but added that the Government understood the need to be aware of their mental health impact.

“We know from the research that the situation with the virus has had a terrible impact on physical and mental health, and we need to focus on that… so we’re considering people’s lifestyles, and we’re looking at that in terms of sport and culture, we have to make exceptions and tailored plans for those sectors in this country.”

Gardaí have received legal powers to close restaurants and bars which do not meet coronavirus restrictions.

President Micheal D Higgins signed into law the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Covid-19 Bill.