Covid-19: Two further deaths, 159 new cases in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that two people with Covid-19 have died in Irish hospitals in the last 24 hours.

There has now been a total of 1,783 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight Friday Sep 11, the HPSC has been notified of 159 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases confirmed today:

70 are men;

89 are women;

65% are under 45 years of age;

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

23 cases have been identified as community transmission;

75 are located in Dublin;

10 are in Louth;

6 are in Cork;

6 are in Donegal;

6 in Meath;

5 in Laois;

5 in Wexford;

and the remaining 46 cases are are spread across Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE says it is working to identify any contacts these patients may have had, and is seeking to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said this evening: “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County.

For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community.

"Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

"Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”