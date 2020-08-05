Financial support package for pubs that still can't open being considered

A financial support package for pubs which still can not open is being considered by the government.

Several Ministers are working on a scheme for businesses which remain shut due to Phase 4 of lifting Covid-19 restrictions being delayed by three weeks.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that Phase 4 of the country's road to recovery has been pushed back to August 31.

This means that pubs who do not serve food will not be able to open until at least that date.

Mr Martin also confirmed that:

It will be legally mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and shopping centres from Monday;

Five countries are being taken off the travel green list — Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino;

Restaurants and pubs must be closed by 11pm.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says it is too early to say what the extra supports for pubs will be.

“Id prefer not to speculate at this stage,” he said. “We have tasked a number of Cabinet ministers to examine that.

“When they reopen, what’s going to be there for them as a commercial rates waiver of six months - that’s in fact there already.

“There’s the restart grant and they can apply for that even if they’re not reopening.

“There’ll be the wage subsidy scheme for staff, and that includes staff that are on furlough.

“There will be things like the VAT cut and the low cost loans.”

Donal O'Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association says publicans need this support as soon as possible.

He said they are looking forward to meeting ministers as support plans are prepared.

He added: “The important point though, is that this support is required immediately. We’re going to be closed for five and half months by the end of August.”

Owner of The Blasket pub in Tralee, George Savage, says a financial support package may be coming too late to save some pubs.

“The fact that they’re only talking about it now is kind of scary,“ he said.

“We know how slow the wheels turn in Government. It might be too little too late.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that it is the “right decision” not to move to the next phase of lockdown easing.

“We have seen a concerning increase in the disease incidence in Ireland over the last seven days,” he said.

“We must ensure we are in the best position possible to manage any further rise in cases that might occur here in Ireland.

“We understand the recommendations will be disappointing to many, but it is important that we protect the progress that we have achieved.

“Our priority over the next three weeks is continuing every effort to slow the spread of the virus so our schools can reopen.” Yesterday, there were no deaths due to Covid-19 reported but there were 45 new cases.