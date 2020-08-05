Younger people to be targeted with specific Covid-19 messages

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended more communication with younger people about the virus, due to the number of recent cases in people under 45-years-old
Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 07:19 AM
Digital Desk staff

Younger people are to be targeted with specific Covid-19 messages directed at them.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended more communication with younger people about the virus, due to the number of recent cases in people under 45-years-old.

Yesterday, there were no new deaths from coronavirus but there were 45 new cases reported.

77% of the cases are people under the age of 45.

On Monday, of the 46 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 85% were under the age of 45.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says more needs to be done to get the message home to younger people.

“No age group is immune from this virus," said Dr Glynn.

“And NPHET has recommended that more is done to reach out and communicate with younger people.

“This is not about blame. We will all slip up on occasion.

“But the priority now must be on continuing to encourage each other to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.”

Meanwhile, it was announced last night that Phase 4 of the country's road to recovery has been pushed back to August 31. 

This means that pubs who don't serve food will not be able to open until at least that date. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he cannot guarantee that almost 3,500 pubs will be able to open again this year as the Government has decided that Covid-19 levels are too high to allow the country to advance to phase four of the recovery roadmap next Monday.

The five-day average of cases is now over 45, having been as low as 6.4 in the last week of July.

Mr Martin also confirmed that:

It will be legally mandatory for people to wear face coverings in shops and shopping centres from Monday;

Five countries are being taken off the travel green list — Cyprus, Malta, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino;

Restaurants and pubs must be closed by 11pm.

