Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, June 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Capacity 'risk' as refugee arrival rate may increase: Hotel capacity is limited, with the State finalising contracts to secure an extra 1,500 beds. Some 6,418 beds have been procured so far this year to shelter refugees. >>READ MORE.

Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling documents: The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment which would ignite a federal prosecution and provide arguably the most perilous of legal threats against the former president. >>READ MORE.

Former US President Donald Trump has said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate (AP)

Jennifer Horgan: We need to forget about the processed faces and age gracefully: The beauty industry is cashing in on our Faustian attempt to strike a bargain designed to hurt us. We must age. We must die. That’s the only deal we can trust. >>READ MORE.

Tánaiste holds 'constructive' meeting with Cork TD after 'Jekyll and Hyde' comment: Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said his frustration emerged after Mr Martin visited Youghal and he raised a number of issues with the Tánaiste but he claims none have been addressed. >>READ MORE.

Al Gore: Atmosphere treated like an 'open sewer' as greenhouse gases at all-time high: Mr Gore, speaking to the Fair Seas World Ocean Day conference in Cork, said the current decade is the most crucial in combating the twin climate and biodiversity crises. >>READ MORE.

Suspect in playground attack denied French asylum, minister says: The man, who French police said is a 31-year-old Syrian, attacked four children and two adults at a lakeside park in Annecy on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

Clare's Cathal Malone is tackled by Tom Morrissey and Peter Casey of Limerick

Fired-up Green Machine can turn the tables: It’s Limerick and Galway for me and I expect Clare and Tipp to make up the semi-final pairings in early July. >>READ MORE.

Secret Doctor: From being entrusted to prescribe, to advising, guiding, and reassuring: A life of on-call shifts, handovers, and on-going learning. A junior doctor who has worked in Ireland and overseas looks at life as a medical student and as a graduate. Over the next few weeks, they will compare their experience of Irish hospitals with medical work in the southern hemisphere. >>READ MORE.

Live at the Marquee review: Tommy Tiernan delivers cracking show in Cork: Following on from the show’s opening act, Sligo comedian John Colleary, Tiernan’s familiarity with the Marquee is reflected in the half smile he cracks as he looks intently around the room. >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP

Dry, bright and fresh to begin this morning outside of local mist. Staying dry across many areas with spells of sunshine. However, scattered showers across the far southwest will later push up across parts of the midlands and west.

Mist and fog across southern areas later too. Top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees Celsius, all sunshine dependent, in a moderate east to southeast breeze.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.