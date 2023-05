Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The first rapid-build modular homes nearing completion at the Ballinure Land Bank, St Michael's Drive, Mahon, Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Still no allocation plan as first modular homes for Ukrainians about to be completed: The Government department responsible for housing refugees is still working to formulate an allocation policy for the first rapid-build modular homes for Ukrainians — just days before they are ready to be occupied. >>READ MORE.

Parents cutting back to pay 'voluntary' contributions to schools: Almost nine in 10 parents are cutting back or delaying spending in order to pay the voluntary contribution charge in post-primary schools, which can cost as much as €550 per child. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Donohoe complaints and ‘tax cut’ cries just FG brand assertion: There is room for some modest tax changes, but there are far more important issues than that around, writes Fergus Finlay. >>READ MORE.

Defence Forces facing another mass exodus as personnel avail of pensions: The Defence Forces is facing a further significant loss of personnel numbers, as about 2,500 can avail of service pensions this year. >>READ MORE.

World's businesses list limiting global warming as bottom priority for Cop28: Limiting global warming to 1.5C is bottom of the list for global businesses' desired outcomes at this year's Cop28, new research has shown. >>READ MORE.

City to Country: Two-bed home in Dublin 3 or touch of wilderness in €255,000 Cappoquin cabin: This selection of properties offers comfort and character, writes Trish Dromey. >>READ MORE.

Sergio Garcia needs to stop taking swipes for the good of his reputation: When Sergio García burst on to the golf scene more than two decades ago, there was excitement about a player who was carefree on the course and had a twinkle in his eye off it. >>READ MORE.

Skymatters: Venus appears to pass through a group of over 1000 stars in June: The brightest object in this June’s evening sky, apart from the Moon, is the planet Venus. >>READ MORE.

Glen Hansard on The Frames, Springsteen and taking the Dart with Letterman: In advance of The Frames' gig at the Marquee in Cork, Glen Hansard also recalls warm memories of Leeside with Mic Christopher and Fergus O'Farrell. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A man takes a phone call while relaxing in the sun during the hot weather in Seapoint. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Dry today with warm sunshine and just a little patchy cloud. Highest temperatures will generally range between 18 and 23 degrees, but slightly cooler in some coastal areas.

