Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 1

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos





Future generations will wonder why 'fast fashion' was once acceptable, says Ryan: In an interview to mark the start of sustainability month in the Irish Examiner, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan also spoke about the frightening decline in the amount of clean rivers, and the risk of Ireland being accused of "greenwashing". >>READ MORE.

Locked out of their Clonmel store once locked in with a vulture fund: Tony Kenny and Joan McEneff's clothes shop continues to trade under threat of closure after Everyday Finance bought its loans off AIB. >>READ MORE.

Artificial intelligence or active imagination with ChatGPT?: When a journalist and historian attempted to see if his own research would be sourced by AI, he was intrigued by some of the responses he got from a text-generating artificial chatbot. >>READ MORE.

More than a dozen flights out of Dublin Airport cancelled today: Thousands of Irish passengers are set to be affected by flight cancellations this bank holiday Monday, due to disruption from the latest air traffic control strikes in France. >>READ MORE.

Investigation underway after soccer player left with 'blood coming out of his neck': Gardaí are investigating after a soccer player was left with “blood coming out of his neck” during a match in Dublin. The serious incident has been described by one soccer club as “a really dark and violent day”. >>READ MORE.

Small parcel, great location: €395k Kantara has a near neighbour for €1.55m. Your choice...: Setting on Farranlea Road off Model Farm Road is stellar for Cork's western suburbs. >>READ MORE.

Clare's Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald celebrate their side's win over Limerick on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Anthony Daly: Wounded Limerick look like they need a rest after epic with Clare: The Banner should enjoy every bit of a famous win in the city. >>READ MORE.

‘Optimism is sustainable’: Michael J Fox talks about his worsening Parkinson’s: 'I’m alive… it’s getting tougher, it’s getting harder, every day you suffer but that’s the way it is. You know, who do I see about that?' >>READ MORE.

Women in sport: How to be a woman in male-dominated sporting world: More than 40pc of participants in sport are now female, but women’s sport makes up just 4pc of media coverage. So just how do we create an equal playing field? >>READ MORE.

The sailing yacht Mariette at anchor in Bantry Bay last week. The British-registered vessel moored over night while en route to Kinsale. Picture: Evan Doak

Today will be generally dry with early morning light showers quickly clearing. The morning will start cloudy for most areas, although it will brighten as the day goes on with decent sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures today will range between 13C and 17C degrees.

