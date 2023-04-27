Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 27

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Cork garda who was shot at calls for tactical training to respond to armed sieges: A garda who was shot at while evacuating a family from a house under armed siege in Cork said that gardaí do not have adequate training to deal with such incidents. >>READ MORE.

Bottoms up as UCC experts help discover chance event that led to world's most popular beer: Researchers are set to down a few well-earned pints after discovering the origin of the world’s most popular beer, with a theory that has turned the brewing world on its head. >>READ MORE.

Cianan Brennan: Blame game not a good start for the new-look An Bord Pleanála: If the board is to earn public trust once more, it makes little sense to publicly follow the familiar playbook of saying that access to legal redress is the problem. >>READ MORE.

'Justice delayed is justice denied' — Sexually abused children wait up to nine years for court date: Children who have been sexually abused are facing “undue delays” accessing the justice system in Ireland, with specialists documenting a waiting time of between two and nine years, according to a new report. >>READ MORE.

IDA staff told to remove client company TikTok's app from phones: The State's foreign investment agency has told staff to remove TikTok from work phones, despite the social media platform being a client company. >>READ MORE.

Sentiment strengthens as consumers feel worst fears unlikely to be realised: Irish consumers' outlook on the economy has improved significantly, rising to its highest level in 13 months. >>READ MORE.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Mikel Arteta delivered a brutal, ruthless reminder by old boss Pep Guardiola: The seven-season itch remains unscratched and for Arsenal that must now mean an even longer wait to be crowned Premier League champions. >>READ MORE.

'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird: Meeting Bruce Springsteen is the last thing on Charlie Bird’s bucket list. Ahead of the Boss's sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin next week, the former broadcaster is hoping that the final item on his list can be checked off when the singer comes to Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 14: Immigrants, Emigrants and Me, by Power of Dreams: The 1990 album from Craig Walker and co is still regarded as one of the classic Irish records of the era. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy at first this morning with some patchy rain or drizzle, mainly in the north. Showery rain will develop in the southwest, extending northeastwards through the morning and afternoon, driest generally in the west and north.

The rain will turn heavy locally with a chance of spot flooding. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will freshen near southern coasts before backing northwesterly.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

