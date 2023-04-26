'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

'I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen' — Charlie Bird

Charlie Bird at the Climb With Charlie one-year anniversary. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 20:55
Imasha Costa

Meeting Bruce Springsteen is the last thing on Charlie Bird’s bucket list.

Ahead of the Boss's sold-out shows in the RDS in Dublin next week, the former broadcaster is hoping that the final item on his list can be checked off when the singer comes to Ireland.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) towards the end of 2021, shared the update on Twitter this evening.

In a heartfelt tweet, he said he wanted Springsteen’s song 'Land of Hope and Dreams' to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with 'The Parting Glass'".

Earlier this month, hundreds of people joined Charlie Bird as part of his Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans and to raise awareness for MND.

He was joined by his wife Claire and their dog Tiger as well as volunteers and supporters, and has vowed to continue his work raising awareness of Samaritans’ work as long as he is “mobile and alive”. 

US president Joe Biden awards Bruce Springsteen a National Medal of Art during a ceremony at the White House on March 21.  Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty
US president Joe Biden awards Bruce Springsteen a National Medal of Art during a ceremony at the White House on March 21.  Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

His latest charitable adventure follows the Climb with Charlie event that took place in 2021 when he and others climbed Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Instead of Charlie shutting down shop, not leaving the house, he decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND," said his wife Claire, in reference to the climb that raised €36m for charity.

"He decided after that, he wanted to continue working for a charity and he chose Samaritans — and they're an amazing charity."

Read More

First vaccine to protect older people from RSV approved at EU level 

More in this section

Trinity College Dublin to 'dename' library named after slave owner Trinity College Dublin to 'dename' library named after slave owner
Eurovision JK Rowling accuses Irish Eurovision act of ‘misogyny’ amid transgender dispute
NI Council Elections 2023 Attending coronation of Britain's King Charles the ‘right thing to do’, says Michelle O’Neill
Person: Charlie BirdPerson: Bruce Springsteen
<p>Once brought to market, Arexvy will be the first vaccine to immunise adults over the age of 60 against lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV.</p>

First vaccine to protect older people from RSV approved at EU level 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd