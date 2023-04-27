Mikel Arteta delivered a brutal, ruthless reminder by old boss Pep Guardiola

The seven-season itch remains unscratched and for Arsenal that must now mean an even longer wait to be crowned Premier League champions. Against a Manchester City team they last defeated in the league during the 2015/16 campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side were dealt a brutal, ruthless reminder of how little room for error there can be against, potentially, the most dominant force in English football history.

When the dust settles on a season in which the Gunners have over-delivered only to run out of steam, many will first remember this humiliation, a night where the yawning gulf in class could make you wonder how a title race existed in the first place. Equally Arteta must reflect on the three sloppy draws that preceded this, results that handed the initiative back to the reigning champions, and the slipping of standards from a core that appears physically and mentally spent.

Pep Guardiola’s team were outstanding last night, spearheaded by the combinations of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. But too many of Arsenal’s players, epitomised by Rob Holding with a worthy mention for Thomas Partey, looked overawed by the occasion.

And though the Gunners remain two points clear on top of the table this morning, there appears no chance of City failing to capitalise on their two games in hand.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta embrace before the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Man City. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

That means City are set to become champions for the fifth time in six years. A run that has only been matched by Bob Paisley’s Liverpool and Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United but is more akin to patterns seen in France and Germany, trends which English football’s loudest cheerleaders sneer at because their league’s unique selling point is the unpredictability.

It is, of course, possible to both admire and praise City’s dominance and simultaneously believe that they threaten to crack the foundations the so-called best league in the world is built upon.

Their continued domestic success comes with an inescapable backdrop of more than 100 charges alleging financial impropriety levelled by the Premier League and now being reviewed by an independent commission. Should those charges, announced in February following a lengthy investigation, be upheld, their punishment could be as severe as relegation.

But while a process that will potentially take years is going to be played out between expensive lawyers, the sky blue machine will continue to gather pace like a rolling stone. Arsenal are merely the latest obstruction to be obliterated.

In Guardiola City have the best coach, and he has many of the world’s best players at his disposal while some of the brightest minds operate quietly behind the scenes. These are all things to be marvelled at in isolation.

The problem many neutrals wrestle with is it has been built by a state with pockets so deep no club can rival it without a sovereign wealth fund of their own. Dominant teams have existed before but their eras always appeared finite. It seems only a change of ownership, or perhaps a legal victory for the Premier League, could derail City.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Manchester City won 4-1. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Last night the gulf was most evidently underlined by Haaland and De Bruyne’s bullying of Holding, who in an odd twist ended up scoring the consolation goal. Six minutes in Haaland showed unmatched strength to back into the Arsenal centre half before playing in De Bruyne for a fine opening goal that Aaron Ramsdale should still have been disappointed to concede. It was a grim sign of things to come.

Guardiola has spoken on more than one occasion this season about City having a small squad. He is right. They have used 22 players in the league, the fewest of all 20 clubs, and five of those have only earned junk minutes off the bench. But there is an incomparable level of quality among City’s reserves.

When one of Guardiola's stars becomes fatigued or injured, the next man up is a player of such supreme ability they would walk into any other XI in the country. Players such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, both of whom have become key figures for the much-improved Gunners. This season Riyad Mahrez has started fewer than half of City’s league games, Phil Foden a little more. Manuel Akanji, the Swiss utility man, was stationed at left back here because of Nathan Ake’s absence through injury after Guardiola waved off Joao Cancelo, until recently considered among the game’s finest in the role, due to a difference of opinion in January.

Read More Manchester City hammer Arsenal to take control of Premier League title race

By comparison Arsenal have ended up with Holding stepping in for the injured William Saliba. It is harsh to be too cutting about a committed pro whom regular viewers have known for years does not have the ability to shine in a first-rate backline. Still, this was a chastening evening. Having allowed the move for the opening goal to develop, he was fortunate not to be booked when De Bruyne casually nutmegged him before committing a cynical foul. He was drawn out of position to allow the Belgian another free path towards goal soon after.

Holding did produce a decent challenge to deny Jack Grealish nearing half-time before John Stones, following a VAR check, made it 2-0 by heading home a pinpoint De Bruyne set piece. The Belgian then threaded the ball between Holding’s legs to add a third early in the second period, making the remainder of this match academic and tighten City’s grip on their trophy.