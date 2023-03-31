Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 31 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
: RTÉ also has a new quiz show, and Sharon Horgan unleashes her latest series.
Mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain along with areas of mist and drizzle. The best chance for prolonged dry spells will be across Munster through this afternoon and evening but there will be showers there also. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C with moderate northwest breezes developing, fresh in the south and west.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.