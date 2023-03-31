Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, March 31 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment: Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings. >>READ MORE.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York: The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former US president. >>READ MORE

More than 3,500 cancellations in two months at UL hospitals: More than 3,500 appointments and operations were cancelled at the UL Hospitals Group during a two-month period, a new analysis has found. >>READ MORE.

Food poverty is fixable — with some creative thinking: Fruit and vegetable vouchers on prescription and local food initiatives are exactly the kind of pragmatic response that is needed during an ongoing cost of living crisis. >>READ MORE.

Man can pay €500 to poor box to avoid assault conviction: Disagreements about chores carried out by flatmates formed the background to a case where the boyfriend of one resident was put on trial for assaulting another resident. >>READ MORE.

Pupils of Ballintemple National School brother and sister Eoin O''Loingsigh and Katei Ní Loingsigh with one of the many trees with yellow ribbons on the Boreenmanna Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Changes to BusConnects plans hailed as 'win for community': Residents on Cork's Boreenmanna Rd, where more than 90 trees faced the chop, have hailed the revised BusConnects proposals for their area as a “win for the community”. >>READ MORE.

Ikea expansion plans may see further Irish stores opened: Swedish furniture giant Ikea has not ruled out opening a full-sized store in Cork “in the near future” as it continues to invest in expanding its presence in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Personality profiling the perfect team player: I like players who are receptive to learning and new ideas and I have the Denis Irwin of French rugby in our dressing room >>READ MORE.

Pumped up: a primer on high-caffeine energy drinks: High in sugar and caffeine, energy drinks are being promoted as a quick way for young people to refuel. But experts warn the breezy social media marketing campaigns, often employing high-profile influencers, ignore the impact these drinks can have on sleep and physical health. >>READ MORE.

10 TV shows for April: Bowie, Beef, and basking sharks: RTÉ also has a new quiz show, and Sharon Horgan unleashes her latest series.

>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain along with areas of mist and drizzle. The best chance for prolonged dry spells will be across Munster through this afternoon and evening but there will be showers there also. Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C with moderate northwest breezes developing, fresh in the south and west.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

