Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, March 23

Delayed Leaving Cert results will put 'intolerable strain' on students: Another year of delayed Leaving Cert results will put "intolerable strain" on students, increase retention problems, and make it harder to find accommodation, according to student and college associations. >>READ MORE.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has voted against the Government during the eviction ban motion. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Hourigan suspended from Green Party after Dáil eviction ban vote: Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has been suspended from the party for 15 months after voting against the Government on the eviction ban. >>READ MORE.

Woman died of cancer after two BreastCheck all-clears: The husband of a woman who died from breast cancer after getting the all-clear in two mammograms has said it is “hard to understand” the failure to detect the abnormalities. >>READ MORE.

A residential multi-story building is seen damaged after a Russian missile hit it in southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

Russian defeat is inevitable, and will allow world to focus on our real problem - Climate change: The countries of the former Soviet empire eagerly await defeat of the Russian army in Ukraine, and the world will be able to focus on climate change, writes George Soros. >>READ MORE.

Number of fishing boats to be scrapped doubles since February: The number of fishing boat owners applying for decommissioning has more than doubled since last month. >>READ MORE.

Johnson’s political career in peril after combative partygate inquiry hearing: Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on. >>READ MORE.

CARR GONE: Donegal manager Paddy Carr during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Mayo at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Donegal have more shambolic controversies this season than National League wins: That Carr is gone before a championship ball has been kicked would reflect badly on those who appointed him, were they not already dealing with the fallout from the departure of Karl Lacey. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How financially resilient are you?: From mortgage protection insurance to borrowing wisely, here's some tips to create more economic security. >>READ MORE.

Amy Winehouse exhibition in Newbridge celebrates singer's style and career: Amy Winehouse truly was 'the architect of her own look'. That's what makes her the perfect subject for this exhibition in Newbridge that is well worth a pit-stop. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Sunny spells and showers today, some of which will be heavy or prolonged with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures 10C to 13C in fresh and gusty southerly winds with the potential for wave overtopping around high tide.

Highest temperatures 10C to 13C in fresh and gusty southerly winds with the potential for wave overtopping around high tide.

