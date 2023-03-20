Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 20

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Tánaiste 'worried' about impact of legalising cannabis: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he fears legalising cannabis in Ireland because such a move could create the impression that drug-taking is acceptable. >>READ MORE.

An Bord Pleanála admits 'significant' backlog of cases: An Bord Pleanála has admitted it is struggling to deal with a "significant" backlog of cases, with nearly two-thirds of recent applications failing to get a decision by the expected deadline. >>READ MORE.

Peter Jackson: Ireland the mentality monsters with two XVs of Roy Keanes: And so to France for the expedition of a lifetime, a shot at eclipsing Italia 90 and changing a narrative once so absurd that it could have been written for Father Ted. >>READ MORE.

Aoife is one of thousands of ‘mortgage prisoners’ from 2008 banking crisis: Aoife O’Carroll didn’t party. Back in the 2000s, as the country grappled with arriving in the first division of national economies, Aoife O’Carroll was busy trying to raise young children and subsequently keep her marriage intact. >>READ MORE.

'Time has stood still for six years,' says Tina Satchwell's sister: Tina Satchwell's disappearance on March 20, 2017, remains a mystery. Her sister Teresa Dingivan believes 'someone out there knows something' and has appealed for the public's help. >>READ MORE.

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as major banks left scrambling: Banking stocks tumbled on Monday as initial relief over a historic state-backed rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS Group gave way to new worries about the risks of high-yield debt issued by big banks. >>READ MORE.

Cleary not fretting over Taillteann Cup trap-door: An annoying loss for Cork in rural Louth on Sunday but not one that need colour anything they plan to do from now to the end of the season. >>READ MORE.

Gender Equality Month: How you can support transgender and non-binary friends: Enjoy the good moments, never 'out' someone, don't ask about surgery plans, and use your voice. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Our neighbours' frequent noisy sex is making us feel inadequate: A younger couple have renovated the house next door, and now we can hear everything through the walls - and I mean everything. As if that weren't awkward enough, realising how much more sex they're having is making us feel inadequate. >>READ MORE.

Today will be cloudy and misty with hill and coastal fog and patches of rain or drizzle at first. More widespread outbreaks of rain will develop by the afternoon and will continue into the evening, turning heavy at times. Mild with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C, in a moderate to fresh southerly breeze.

