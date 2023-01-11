Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Windy and showery with very strong gusts along coasts this morning. Showers will merge into some longer spells of rain and some isolated thunderstorms and hail are likely.
Later, rain will extend from the southwest of the province to all areas with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C, in mostly strong and gusty westerly winds.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox