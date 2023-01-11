Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, January 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Flu vaccination clinics to open for children as 700 hospitalised: A surge in flu cases which has seen nearly 700 children hospitalised this winter has prompted the HSE to open walk-in vaccination clinics for children. >>READ MORE.

Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh at the Golden Globes. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Banshees of Inisherin win at Golden Globes: After receiving nominations for eight awards — the highest for any film in 19 years — Banshees of Inisheerin won three Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. >>READ MORE.

Frustrated motorists in Cork face another eight months of traffic headaches: Senior transport officials in Cork have defended controversial new traffic flow arrangements, insisting that they are a vital part of a wider strategy to manage the city’s traffic. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Refusal to publish reports into An Bord Pleanála not likely to instill confidence: While the housing minister is introducing some measures to reform An Bord Pleanála, the problems go far beyond issues of management fuzziness. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: 'On too many occasions, the intervention by the TMO is prompted by an incident that might have happened rather than something they are pretty sure happened.' Referee Mathieu Raynal studies the big screen with the TMO. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Donal Lenihan: Taking a closer look at rugby's areas up for reform: The game is pockmarked with so many stoppages now, it’s no wonder that so many clubs can carry a few 23 stone behemoths in their front five either from the start or off the bench with the brief of creating havoc in the closing quarter. >>READ MORE.

Accused with €670 of cocaine under pillow claimed it was paracetamol powder: A young man caught with €670 worth of cocaine under his pillow claimed at the time that it was paracetamol powder he was snorting and that the digital scales found at the scene was for weighing gold. >>READ MORE.

Fresh price hikes to include 10c increase in stamps amid rising costs for An Post: The price of a basic national stamp is set to increase by 10c, with other services including redirection and registered post also set to rise. >>READ MORE.

Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet for the Golden Globes

In pictures: What the celebrities wore on the Golden Globes red carpet: Here are some of the best looks from the event’s red carpet. >>READ MORE.

Dr Phil Kieran: Does my 10-year-old need a flu vaccine?: My 10-year-old daughter is just over a dose of flu. Will she still need the flu vaccine, or will her immune system fight off the virus? >>READ MORE.

WEATHER

Windy and showery with very strong gusts along coasts this morning. Showers will merge into some longer spells of rain and some isolated thunderstorms and hail are likely.

Later, rain will extend from the southwest of the province to all areas with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C, in mostly strong and gusty westerly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

