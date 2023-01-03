Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, January 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Medicine shortages set to worsen as Brexit stockpiles run out: The shortage of medicines is set to only get worse in Ireland because stockpiles created to lessen the impact of Brexit are running out, the chair of Medicines for Ireland has warned. >>READ MORE.

Home-buyers paying out almost eight times the average wage for a home: Home buyers are being stretched to pay prices not seen since 2009, with the average transaction now costing almost eight times the average income. >>READ MORE.

An Bord Pleanála structure was 'not fit for purpose' — Darragh O'Brien: Issues at An Bord Pleanála were caused by a "blurring of lines in governance", the Housing Minister has said. >>READ MORE.

New year in Europe begins with heatwave 'supercharged' by climate change: The new year has barely begun but already weather records are being broken across Europe thanks to a heatwave likely “supercharged” by human-induced climate change. >>READ MORE.

Bullying, assaults, and sexual harassment vastly underreported at universities, figures show: Incidents of bullying, assaults, and sexual harassment remain vastly underreported at Irish universities despite gains made in promoting reporting tools. >>READ MORE.

New orders from Irish factories fall sharply: PMI: New orders placed with Irish factories fell sharply in December and overall activity contracted for the second successive month, reflecting worsening business conditions, a major manufacturing survey shows. >>READ MORE.

Graham Rowntree excited by backline options after Belfast boost: It was all but lost amid the late drama in Belfast on Sunday night but the lesser spotted Malakai Fekitoa put in a decent shift for 53 minutes of Munster’s BKT URC win away to Ulster. >>READ MORE.

10 films for 2023: Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, a new Spider-Man, Barbie and more...: Epic blockbusters, live-action remakes, animated spectacles, prequels, sequels and long-awaited franchise reignitions are all in the pipeline for 2023, which is set to be a jam-packed year for cinema. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Three parenting goals to focus on in 2023: Anxiety, pressure to perform in sports and high academic expectations are the main stressors in children's lives >>READ MORE.

Wet and windy today with spells of heavy rain bringing the potential for flooding.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

