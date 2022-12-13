Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, December 13

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Ian Bailey in Bantry, Co Cork yesterday afternoon. Picture Dan Linehan

Ian Bailey says he has information which may be of use to du Plantier investigation: Ian Bailey has said that he has information which may be of use to the cold case review of the murder of French national Sophie Toscan du Plantier. >>READ MORE.

Almost half of Irish influencer advertising content not labelled as advertising ‘in any way’: Some 90% of Irish consumers said they don’t trust information provided by influencers – but we do trust the influencers we follow. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Who will shout stop on new planning laws?: In the fevered run-up to Christmas, bad laws with terrible consequences for public trust have a better chance of escaping scrutiny, writes Mick Clifford. >>READ MORE.

New €10m fund to help people pay energy bills to be signed off: A €10m fund to help struggling families and individuals on pay-as-you-go energy tariffs is to be signed off by Government as part of a new energy poverty action plan. >>READ MORE.

Drug-user who thought he was Jesus Christ tried to murder flatmate in Limerick apartment: Accused had taken so many drugs he believed he was Jesus Christ and stabbed victim around the head, neck, chest and leg and repeatedly told him: 'I'll kill you', court heard. >>READ MORE.

Fourth boy fights for life after frozen lake tragedy: A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into a lake in the West Midlands is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy, which left three children dead. >>READ MORE.

Argentina's Lionel Messi during a training session on Monday. Picture: Paige Young/PA

Lionel Messi and Argentina ready for another night of 'suffering': The South Americans are 90 minutes from another World Cup decider. >>READ MORE.

Clare actress Simone Kirby on starring in the final run of His Dark Materials: The third instalment of His Dark Materials on BBC has the Irish star reprising her role as Mary Malone. >>READ MORE.

Santa Claus: The man, the myth, the legend, through the years: As we look forward to Santy's visit this Christmas Eve, Robert Hume trawls through the archives to find Father Christmas has been making the headlines for many years. >>READ MORE.

Christmas trees covered in iced Spiders web during the current cold spell in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A yellow low temperature/ice warning remains in place this morning, with freezing fog patches over the northern half of the country, and frost and ice persisting through much of the day.

It will be mostly cloudy in the southern half of the country today with rain in the southwest, falling as sleet or snow in places away from the coast, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Otherwise, it will be dry, with brighter conditions in the north. Daytime temperatures today will range between -1C and 4C in light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

