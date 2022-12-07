Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Consultants to receive up to €252k in new deal: A new public-only consultant contract to be approved by Cabinet on Wednesday will see senior doctors paid between €209,915 and €252,150 a year and have them work Saturdays for the first time. >>READ MORE.

Revealed: What Ireland searched for on Google in 2022: Google has released its annual Year in Search results and it shows that, just like the rest of the world, Ireland found itself in the grips of a serious Wordle obsession. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Hard truths of the 1922 Bandon Valley massacre: TG4 documentary provides a sharp-edged shovel with which to dig into a shameful episode of Ireland’s history that has long been kept buried. >>READ MORE.

Supporters cheer during an election night watch party for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Sen. Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Raphael Warnock wins Democrats outright US Senate majority in Georgia runoff: Democratic senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election on Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the US Senate. >>READ MORE.

Conditions at 'deplorable' Cork halting site improving, report finds: Conditions at a Cork City halting site, which was the subject of a damning report by the Ombudsman for Children last year, have improved but the pace of change is still not quick enough, according to a follow-up report. >>READ MORE.

Accused who asked for €2 punched man in head and stole €150: A young man who allegedly asked another man for €2 in a laneway in Cork city went on to punch him in the head and grab his wallet containing €150. >>READ MORE.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Eight left in the race but it still looks like a wide-open World Cup: We’re 40 games down with just eight games and eight teams remaining. It still looks a wide-open tournament. But what gives each team cause for optimism and concern? >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: A moisture masterclass for dry skin this winter: Going through a dry spell? Find relief with skincare’s most nourishing ingredients. >>READ MORE.

Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon reunite for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything: Pauline McLynn and Ardal O’Hanlon are back together onscreen for their first roles together since the glory days of Father Ted. >>READ MORE.

Met Eireann has forecast a sharp drop in temperatures over the next few days with possible snowfalls from Wednesday to the weekend. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An Arctic airmass over Ireland will see temperatures plummet to -4C, bringing ice, snow, sleet, and hail. A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann from midnight, with more hazardous conditions — black ice and snow — expected tonight. >>READ MORE.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

