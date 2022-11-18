Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Underperforming hospital managers and consultants 'targeted': Underperforming consultants and managers in some of the country's worst hospitals have been “targeted” in recent weeks and asked to account for their failures. >>READ MORE.

Garda promotion system remains 'jobs for the boys': A garda superintendent has submitted a protected disclosure claiming malpractice in the system of senior promotions within the force. >>READ MORE.



Mick Clifford: Is it still a case of jobs for the boys – and girls – in An Garda Síochána?: Despite reforms, great unease persists, particularly at more senior levels in the force, about the system of senior promotions in the force >>READ MORE.

Mortgage-rate increases see first-time buyers shelling out thousands extra: In just two years, first-time buyer monthly payments are up over €100, around €46,000 extra in the lifetime of a 35-year mortgage >>READ MORE.

Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner: A young woman had her jaw broken in two places and was bitten on the shoulder in an assault by her ex-partner who will be sentenced for the crime on November 23. >>READ MORE.

More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum: Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers on Thursday, after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Jerry Holland, the quiet architect of special Munster days: 'I’d love to have told him in recent times how frequently I have leaned on his tutelage.' >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: Sense of othering for LGBTQ+ students is not imagined; it hangs in classrooms alongside the crucifix: We have to talk about the role of the Catholic Church in our schools >>READ MORE.



'I love this set-up': Sigrid all set to get Cosy in Mitchelstown: As the Norwegian star gets ready to play a pub in North Cork, she opens up about the challenges of fame, and doing her bit for gender relations with her hit, Don't Kill My Vibe. >>READ MORE.

