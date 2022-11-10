Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 10

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Musk ‘ruling Twitter by fear’, says Irish employee: Billionaire Elon Musk has been accused by an Irish employee of ruling Twitter "by fear”, with the aim of getting staff to leave. >>READ MORE.

Just seven of more than 1,600 appeals over school bus places heard: Just seven of more than 1,600 appeals by families over access to school bus places have been heard over the last month, prompting calls for an overhaul of the system. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: An Bord Pleanála should go back to the future in appointment of new chair: Right now, the minister for housing needs to have a properly functioning planning board if any inroads are to be made into the housing crisis. >>READ MORE.

Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit and potential Joe Biden confrontation: Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over Russia’s war in Ukraine, an Indonesian government official has said. >>READ MORE.

Keen ballroom dancer withdraws compensation case against former employer: A former meat plant operative and keen ballroom dancer, who was seen in photographs chopping wood allegedly during a period he claimed he could not work, has withdrawn his High Court claim for loss of earnings against his former employer. >>READ MORE.

Iconic Cork retail gem Winthrop Arcade is up for grabs for €1.7m: The Winthrop Arcade, one of Cork City’s prettiest and quirkiest retail spots, has been put on the market by its Limerick-born London-based owner for €1.7m. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara to go before disciplinary commitee following remarks on Top 14 match official: La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara could be facing another spell away from the pitch due to another disciplinary issue. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Check out our tips for a successful Black Friday: It might officially be just one day but these days it is more like a month-long series of discounts. >>READ MORE.

Cork Film Festival highlights: 30 tips on top features, documentaries, kids, etc: A first chance to see Paul Mescal's new film, some fascinating factual offerings, best options for children... we select some of best movies in the event's various strands >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mild and windy today with a good deal of cloud. There will be long dry periods and patchy rain or drizzle. However, more persistent rain will develop in western and northwestern counties in the evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.