Ronan O'Gara to go before disciplinary commitee following remarks on Top 14 match official

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara could be facing another spell away from the pitch due to another disciplinary issue.

O'Gara has been called to go before the disciplinary committee by the LNR, after remarks he made "relating to refereeing".

The match in which the incident took place has not been specified by the LNR, but comes just a number of days after the Top 14 win over Brive at the weekend.

“Following the remarks made by Mr. Ronan O’Gara, coach of Stade Rochelais, relating to refereeing, the commissioners for citation and organization of the championships to the National Technical Director of Arbitration, the President of the LNR and the Secretary General of the FFR have referred to the disciplinary committee and regulations, The LNR statement read.

“The situation in question is likely to constitute an infringement of the general regulations of the NRL and the FFR.

“Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara and Stade Rochelais are summoned before the commission of discipline and regulations at a meeting on Wednesday, 16 November, 2022."

The Cork native's hearing is set for next Wednesday, 17th of November, and any resulting ban would be his third since joining the French outfit.

After serving a six-week suspension for "disrespecting the authority of a match official" recently, O'Gara has just returned to full duty with his club.