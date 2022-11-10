Just seven of more than 1,600 appeals over school bus places heard

Just seven of more than 1,600 appeals by families over access to school bus places have been heard over the last month, prompting calls for an overhaul of the system.

The provision of school transport has been heavily criticised after many students were left without or lost their places this year following a boom in applications when the annual fees were waived.

Those left without a place, or who are unhappy with the decision they received in relation to grants, were able to lodge an appeal.

Figures from the Department of Education show less than 1% of the 1,644 appeals pending with the School Transport Appeals Board in October had been processed by this month.

In response to a parliamentary question (PQ) from Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, the department confirmed the number of appeals in November now stands at 1,637.

Both Cork and Galway have the highest number of appeals lodged, with more than 200 in each county awaiting an outcome. Those in Meath submitted 133 appeals, with a further 126 in Kildare, and 103 in Dublin.

The Department of Education is currently reviewing the school transport system.

Seán Sherlock said that system has been “broken” for a number of years.

“It should work for every family that wishes to use the service. The appeals protocol should be overhauled.

Seven appeals heard in a month is ridiculously low.

“This is time sensitive, and we are already in mid-November.”

Labour TD Sean Sherlock said it is a 'time-sensitive issue'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said the minister constantly reiterates that it is a demand-led system.

“Until the distance criteria is abolished, or at least extended, we will have a constant tension between those on concessionary tickets who lose out for bus places, for want of an extension to the distance criteria for primary and secondary school bus seats.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the board meets regularly to consider appeals. "While it endeavours to consider as many appeals as possible per month, each case is considered on an individual basis. Some cases are more complex and require additional time to consider any supporting documentation in full."

In response to Mr Sherlock's PQ, Education Minister Norma Foley said: “In the last school year over 121,400 children, including over 15,500 children with special educational needs, were transported on a daily basis to primary and post-primary schools throughout the country at a cost of over €289m in 2021.”

In July, the Government announced funding for the waiving of school transport scheme fees for the coming school year as part of a package of cost-of-living measures. Ticket registration for the 2022/23 school year closed at the end of July by which time almost 130,000 applications were received, including 44,299 new applications.

“The School Transport Appeals Board is independent in the performance of its functions and the board will liaise directly with the appellant when the appeal is due for consideration.”