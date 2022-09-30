Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, September 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

North Cork man quizzed over ramming of six Garda cars: A man from North Cork was being quizzed by gardaí last night following the ramming of six Garda cars by a van carrying six young children. >>READ MORE.

Cork's €100m 'Kildare Village' retail centre plans back on track: Plans for a €100m Kildare Village-style retail centre in Co Cork have been given a major boost after the planning minister sided against objections to the development from the Office of the Planning Regulator. >>READ MORE.

Alison O’Connor: Anger and bitterness but we don’t have a bottomless pit of money: In the run up to Tuesday, as the billions kept rising, people in Government were resigned to the fact that the general response would still be a bit 'meh'. >>READ MORE.

Hurricane Ian: ‘Catastrophic’ damage in Florida as trapped residents are rescued: The “catastrophic” scale of damage wreaked by Hurricane Ian’s 150mph deadly rampage across Florida became clearer on Thursday as emergency crews rescued trapped residents from flooded homes, and authorities expressed fears of a growing death toll. >>READ MORE.

Ireland faces fines and legal action over failure to implement EU directives: Ireland is facing fines and legal action by the European Commission over its failure to implement key EU directives on crime and the environment. >>READ MORE.

Could high-end Woodbrook break Cork City's 2020 house price record of €1.5m?: There's lots of money out there for good homes, lots and lots, with many home hunters in and around Cork with over €1m to spend on a purchase — if the right place comes along. >>READ MORE.

GAA clubs urged to act on 'rampant' recreational drug use: A drugs addiction counsellor has warned GAA clubs about how they approach drug use by their members, cautioning them against "enabling" troubled players as a way of offering support. >>READ MORE.

Film review: Vicky Phelan documentary puts a human face on CervicalCheck scandal: The film had its premiere at Dublin International Film Festival, with attendees including Stephen Teap, the husband of the late Irene Teap, another victim of the debacle. >>READ MORE.

Nothing compares to Sinead O'Connor who was ahead of her time in speaking out: O'Connor was cancelled before 'cancel culture' was a thing but this documentary shows she was prepared to stand up for what she believed in. >>READ MORE.

Wet and windy this morning with widespread heavy rain and squally downpours, leading to a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Rain will clear eastwards by afternoon to sunny spells and showers.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C in strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and easing with the clearing rain.

