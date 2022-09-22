Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Budget set to contain new energy support scheme for farmers: Farmers are to be included in a new energy support scheme for all businesses that is set to be announced on budget day. >>READ MORE.

Zelenskyy says Russia is not serious about ending Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia’s decision to mobilise some reservists showed that Moscow is not serious about negotiating an end to the war. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Long lines across the water and parsing the fine art of queuing: "People have a tolerance for waiting in queues that is proportional to the complexity or quantity of service that they anticipate" >>READ MORE.

UCC nursing students 'strongly' advised to hold off buying 'required' iPads: University College Cork (UCC) is standing over its decision to require first-year nursing students to have access to an iPad as necessary for the course. >>READ MORE.

Man charged with throwing boiling water into prison officer's face: A 42-year-old man has been charged with throwing boiling water from a kettle into a prison officer’s face — prompting a judge to ask: “Who’d want to be a prison officer in that situation?” >>READ MORE.

67-acre farm in East Cork fetches €1,025,000 at auction: Last featured on these pages on the edition of August 18th last, a 67-acre farm in East Cork was successfully sold at public auction last Thursday. >>READ MORE.

Shane Daly: New license to play at Munster, Emerging Ireland leadership role and World Cup ambitions: A switch will flick in Shane Daly’s head this week as he parks his Munster duties and reports into camp with Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland squad for the forthcoming three-match tour to Bloemfontein. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Here's how to claim tax credits and pocket up to €2,000: Every year we hear about how we should claim our tax credits and get extra money in our pockets. Many people consider doing this but when it comes to executing it they shy away, not knowing how to go about it. >>READ MORE.

25 things to do on Culture Night: Free music, circus, kids' stuff and more: The annual extravaganza offers thousands of free events throughout the country this Friday... here are a selection from Cork, other Munster areas, and Dublin >>READ MORE.

Rain this morning will be heavy at times.

Dry and bright weather developing in the west and northwest will extend to most other areas through the morning, with the rain clearing the southeast in the early afternoon.

