Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, September 13

A double payment of child benefit is also expected in the coming months. File Picture

Parents to see cuts to childcare costs and double payment of child benefit in Budget 2023: Parents are likely to see their childcare costs decline by €200 per month next year and a further €200 per month the following year, after agreement was reached between Government parties ahead of the next budget. >>READ MORE.

Councillors back plan to erect statue of Michael Collins in Cork: Plans to erect a statue of Michael Collins in Cork City centre have taken a big step forward after city councillors voted overwhelmingly last night to support the project.>>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Sinn Féin is keen to play but their team sheet is incomplete: Soaring in the polls, there is plenty of expertise among Sinn Féin's parliamentary party — but there are gaps too for a party seeking to field a team to take up ministerial office. >>READ MORE.

Free contraception scheme to commence on Wednesday: Females aged between 17-25 will be able to avail of free contraception from GPs from tomorrow, Wednesday, a Government source has confirmed.>>READ MORE.

Cork taxi driver struck by hammer and bottle during robbery, court told: A taxi driver was struck on the head with a bottle by one passenger and struck by another man in the car with a hammer as he was robbed of €350 cash and the vehicle's dash-cam.>>READ MORE.

The quickest and cheapest home improvements to cut your energy bills: Expert builder Kieran McCarthy on the best options to give you a quick return on your investment. >>READ MORE.

Ciara Mageean. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ciara Mageean: 'I find it a bit frustrating, a bit insulting, a bit annoying. I know I’m clean': Mageean is tested five to 10 times a year by Sport Ireland, with at least one out-of-competition test each quarter. She believes the landscape is improving at global level.>>READ MORE.

'Revenge porn' is a victim-blaming term, time to change it: 'The images he took were embarrassing — me bent over a sink with all my rolls of fat — they were intended to humiliate me. And the word revenge implies I did something wrong. I didn’t'. >>READ MORE.

Lou Reed's lost treasure: The inside story of the rediscovered demo tapes: The archivists who trawled through the Lou Reed's office reveal how they came across the earliest versions of some of his greatest songs. >>READ MORE.

Ducks and a swan at The Marina park in Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Today will be a mostly dry day, with morning clouds over the northern half of the country, before sunshine breaks through in most areas later one. Highest temperatures ranging 15 to 19 degrees, from north to south.

