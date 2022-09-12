Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, September 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
This morning with be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and some mist and fog.
Whilst sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier elsewhere with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon. Most areas will however be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox