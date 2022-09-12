Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, September 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The optics of any financial assistance for energy companies would be bad for the Government at a time when half of households are facing crippling bills.

Government may be asked to pay energy firms despite soaring profits: The Government could be asked to give tens of millions of euros to retail energy companies in a bid to stabilise the sector, despite soaring prices and record profits.>>READ MORE.

Just three of the Government's ministerial cars are electric or hybrid vehicles: Just three of the Government’s fleet of 17 ministerial Garda cars are either electric or hybrid, with the rest relying on diesel fuel. >>READ MORE.

Fianna Fáil minister who campaigned against abortion now says law does not go far enough: A Fianna Fáil minister who campaigned for a No vote on abortion says her position has changed and she now believes the law does not go far enough in this country. >>READ MORE.

Sale of Waterford Crystal site to university edges closer as Simon Harris seeks approval from Government: The Department of Public Expenditure has been engaged in discussions over the 36-acre site on the Cork Road where 1,000 people were once employed by the iconic glass company, according to Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. >>READ MORE.[/url]

'I found myself alone in a park at night, I was so scared' — charity warns of rising youth homelessness: National homeless and addiction charity Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) has witnessed a 60% increase in those aged between 18 and 24 accessing emergency accommodation in the past year. >>READ MORE.

Room for a Big Fella: How this Cork hotel refurbished the historic room Michael Collins spent his last night in: History and mod cons can be happy bedfellows with sensitive interior design, as we see during a visit to Cork's Imperial Hotel>>READ MORE.

St. Finbarr's Ben Cunningham shoots from Douglas' Eoin Cadogan during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier SHC quarter final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Youthful Barrs take another important step on their journey: St Finbarr’s won’t care that this was not an overly convincing showing. They won’t care that the intervention of the crossbar was required to preserve their lead in second-half injury-time. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: My husband prefers to read a book at bedtime than be intimate with me: Couples who remain intimate in later life are less stressed, have increased immunity, sleep better and have better cardiac health. >>READ MORE.

Keys to My Life review: Memories flood back for Majella O'Donnell in Thurles: Majella O'Donnell recalls some painful times from her past in Tipperary, but reveals how Tenerife was where she met Daniel, the great love of her life. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning with be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and some mist and fog.

Whilst sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier elsewhere with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon. Most areas will however be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees.

