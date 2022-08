Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Hosepipe ban to come into effect across West Cork tonight: A hosepipe ban is being put in place for much of West Cork for the next four weeks as water levels are at "historic lows". >>READ MORE.

Cost of living crisis impacting people's ability to rent or buy a home: Some 63% of people believe that the rising cost of living has affected their ability to rent a home, while almost half (49%) of homebuyers believe it has affected their ability to purchase. >>READ MORE.

Government abandons independent review of Mother and Baby Home testimony: A promised independent review of testimony given by mother and baby home survivors has now been abandoned by the Government. >>READ MORE.

In June 2021, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced plans to bring proposals to Cabinet to appoint an international human rights expert to re-examine the written testimony given to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission, and report back this year.

Elaine Loughlin: How many times will baby home survivors be failed by State?: Having survivors' stories re-recorded and held in a museum will not solve the issues raised about the flawed final report by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation. >>READ MORE.

Gardaí back drug testing at Electric Picnic but warn 'no amnesty': There is no “amnesty” for possessing drugs at this weekend’s Electric Picnic, the Garda’s top drug officer has warned, ahead of the piloting of the country’s first State drug testing service. >>READ MORE.

Public service pay talks reach crucial point this week: Talks on a public service pay deal which would avoid widespread industrial action resume this afternoon, with Government sources saying that an agreement must be reached this week. >>READ MORE.

'Squeezed' consumers slightly more upbeat as budget looms: Consumer sentiment was slightly more upbeat in August as the country awaits supports aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis to be unveiled in next month's budget. >>READ MORE.

CLASS ACT: Rory McIlroy celebrates with the FedEx Cup. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

'What a week, what a day!' - Rory McIlroy makes FedEx Cup history: Rory McIlroy becomes the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Andy Irvine on music favourites and acting with Peter Sellers: During a legendary music career, Irvine has been a member of Sweeney’s Men, Planxty, and LAPD, as well as other bands and solo ventures. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: He wants to have sex on a speedboat: My partner wants to hire a boat (we're talking about a little speedboat, not a yacht - there are no rooms) and have sex on it out at sea when we're on holiday. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy at first today with some drizzle and mist in Ulster.

Today will be warm and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, with some showers developing this afternoon and evening, mainly over the midlands, Connacht and Ulster, a few possibly heavy.

Highest temperatures of 18C to 23C with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

